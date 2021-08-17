Former JCHS Athletic trainer is sentenced for sexual exploitation

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Former Junction City High School Athletic Trainer Brandon Martino on Monday received a 32-month sentence in the Kansas Department of Corrections, but it was suspended. Martino was placed on probation for 36 months after he immediately serves 60 days in the Geary County Detention Center.

According to Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisdell, Martino was remanded into custody to begin serving the time immediately following Monday’s hearing. The Court also ordered that the defendant was subject to a life-time post release period and in addition, must register as a sex offender for 25 years. The Court ordered Martino not to have any contact with the minor in the case and ordered him to have no unsupervised contact with any female under the age of 18 for the duration of his probation. The sentence was handed down in Geary County District Court.

In July Martino had entered a no contest plea and was found guilty of one felony count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts had reported earlier in July that they had indefinitely suspended Martino’s license. A student patient under age 18 received sexually explicit text messages from Martino, including a nude image of himself, according to the order from the Kansas Board of Healing Arts.

At the time of his arrest, USD 475 suspended Martino from all duties and responsibilities. “Any behavior that jeopardizes the safety and integrity of our students and staff is unacceptable.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.