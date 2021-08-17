Former Jayhawk guard Jeremy Case named KU men’s assistant coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas guard, Jeremy Case, was promoted to be an assistant coach with the Jayhawks men’s basketball team.

Case served as an interim assistant coach since April 2021. He’s served in multiple roles with the Jayhawks since 2016. Before coming to coach at KU, he was an assistant coach at Houston Baptist University and Southeast Missouri State.

“After serving in an interim role, I’m ready to continue building long-term and sustained success within the KU basketball program,” Case said. “I couldn’t be more appreciative of the opportunity. I will do everything in my power to make coach Self, all my former teammates, and all of KU alumni proud by ensuring I take care of the rich history and tradition of the program while in this position.”

The former guard was a member of the Jayhawks 2008 National Championship team. Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self coached Case from 2003-08.

“I’ve known Jeremy since he was a baby and had the opportunity to coach him at KU,” Self said. “Then I had the chance to watch him one year with us as a graduate assistant before he went off to cut his teeth elsewhere in the coaching profession. He’s sharp. He’s personable and he’s prepared. Kansas is fortunate to have him represent this university.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.