Family files lawsuit for 3-year-old boy who died during dental procedure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a three-year-old boy who died during a dental procedure in west Wichita filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday in the boy’s death.

Court records show it was filed just before noon Tuesday.

The lawsuit names Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry (TTPD), Dr. Scott White, Jeremy Salsbury, a licensed practicing certified registered nurse anesthetist and Special Anesthesia Services (SAS) as defendants in the case.

According to the lawsuit, the dental procedure took place Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry. The lawsuit notes the following timeline:

At 7:15 a.m., Abiel Zapata Valenzuela was given Propofol and Ketamine administered by CRNA Salsbury. During the administration of the anesthesia, Dr. White documented that there was “no appearance of hives, erythema, redness, etc. for signs of allergic reaction.”

Minutes before 8 a.m. another dose of propofol was administered by the CRNA. He then alerted Dr. White “of irregular heart rhythm and inadequate patient ventilation” as documented in the medical record,” according to the lawsuit.

At 8 a.m., it was documented that there was no pulse, CPR was initiated and 911 was called.

At 8:03 a.m. an endotracheal tube was placed emergently for ventilation by CRNA Salsbury. CPR was resumed. The endotracheal tube’s ventilation and subsequent CPR did not revive Abiel into a normal healthy condition.

At about 8:06 a.m., EMS arrived, a report was given to EMS and the CPR was continued.

According to the lawsuit, “EMS documented ‘that this patient was receiving a dental procedure when it was noted that the patient became apneic, and had no pulse. CPR and EMS was initiated...The CRNA reports that swelling was noted to be present after administration of the lidocaine. Worried for airway compromise, the patient was then intubated by the CRNA.’”

The lawsuit concludes that “airway compromise” and “inadequate patient ventilation” led to Abiel’s cardiac arrest, and his cardiac arrest was caused by severe hypoxia.

“The defendants negligently failed to provide adequate ventilation and oxygenation for Abiel so that he would avoid becoming so hypoxic that his hypoxia would cause a cardiac arrest,” reads court documents.

Abiel’s family is seeking in excess of $75,000.00 from each defendant for compensatory and special damages, funeral expenses, court costs and other relief.

