On eve of classes starting, USD 450 approves mask requirement

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s official: Shawnee Heights students and staff will be wearing face masks when they return to class Tuesday.

The USD 450 Board of Education approved at return to school plan at its meeting Monday night that includes a universal masking policy. It will remain in place at least until the board reviews it Oct. 18.

The district had posted a plan for returning to in-person learning on its web site in June. It included universal masking, but also noted USD 450 had removed its mask mandate at the end of last school year based on vaccination rates and infection rates for the school and county.

However, updated CDC and KDHE guidance again recommends universal masking in K-thru-12 schools.

