Eased restrictions leads to improved Fall Sports team chemistry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s back.

“It’s football season so it’s always a good time. I’m excited,” Torrey Horak, Rossville senior quarterback, said. “I know the guys are excited.”

Time to get started.

“It means a lot to us because we’ve got a lot of new faces here,” Gannon Remer, Silver Lake running back, said. “We’ve got a bunch of freshmen and we’re all out here learning and we’re just trying to make each other better.”

Fall sports athletes returned to the practice fields for the first time this year. It’s time to get back to work in hopes of bringing home a state title.

“Obviously that’s always the goal but especially after winning the last year,” Horak said. “I think that’s where we’re setting our goals.”

“I just love being with the guys. I love this sport,” Brody Lietz, Rossville offensive lineman, said. “And stay hungry and win another title I guess.”

Any team destined to be great must have equally great chemistry.

“Team chemistry is very important,” Derick Hammes, Rossville head coach, said. “No matter how many kids you have returning, it’s a new team. And that’s something that has to be developed. The identity of a team. That chemistry and identity is something that needs to happen.”

Building that dynamic was a challenge in 2020. While the world battled COVID-19, restrictions made team building a challenge.

“Feels great,” Daigan Kruger, Silver Lake senior quarterback. “A lot less regulations especially in the locker room and class rooms. A lot closer as a community than we were last year. Everyone was kind of doing their own way last year.”

Now, a more open environment leads to a better connection.

“Now back in session, it’s all together and all is one so it feels pretty good.” Kruger said.

“It’s good to be around the boys more because the closer we are, I feel like the better we play and I hope we get more than 8 games this year.” Remer said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.