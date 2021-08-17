DEVELOPING: Avoid Westbound I-70 at Carlson Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Westbound lanes on a stretch of I-70 near the Shawnee/Wabaunsee Co. line were closed Monday evening while authorities responded to a rollover wreck.

The call came in around 7 p.m. Shawnee Co. dispatch said the wreck was believed to be in the area of Carlson Rd. Crews were just getting on scene and no further information was available. Kansas Highway Patrol told 13 NEWS on scene that one person lost control for unknown reasons, leading to the rollover. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, the extent of which are unknown.

Westbound traffic is being detoured off the Carlson Rd. exit and then brought right back on the interstate while emergency crews respond.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provided updated information as it becomes available.

