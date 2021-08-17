Business leaders say Shawnee Co.’s growing diversity brings opportunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest census data shows Shawnee Co. is growing and diversifying.

The population of Hispanic or Latinos of any race grew by 23.6 percent. There are nearly 21 percent more Asians in the area. The Pacific Islander population grew by almost 43 percent. Bi-racial Topekans grew 157.2 percent.

Freddy Mawyin, a senior economic advisor at the Greater Topeka Partnership (GTP) examined the findings.

“I was not aware that the 2020 census would show such a drastic shift in diversity but nevertheless that something that we should probably all celebrate,” he said.

“We’re getting a lot of people who live in other counties or international and that reflects international students, visa workers so we’re seeing lots of people from nearby counties but at the same time those international migrations also occurring.”

The county also hit a record high population at 178,909 residents which is up about a thousand people over the past decade.

Mawyin said other data point a fuller picture of Shawnee Co.’s landscape.

“Poverty declining, income at the household level, per capita level increasing as well so I think all that puts together a better picture of how the community’s improving,” he said.

The census found poverty declined by 44 percent over the last 10 years and annual household incomes jumped by 33 percent.

GTP’s Bob Ross said the changes bring new opportunities.

“Just the diversity that we’re beginning to show in our community is going to become pretty impactful as we assess how we’re going to reach into the community and position ourselves to new people and be more meaningful to different demographics,” he said.

“Being able to show this type of growth is monumental it will set us up really well from a federal apportionment level standpoint over the last 10 years because the redistributing data is going to be transformative in terms of guiding grant allocations and representation at the state and federal level so it’s meaningful that Shawnee county’s been able to achieve this at this point.”

The goal is to attract more new faces in the years to come.

“If you think about our work with Inclusive Topeka our work with Choose Topeka diversities been front of mind we have been telling people around the world that you can be whoever you want to be when you come here and you’ll be excepted for who you are.”

