WU tech welcomes students back to class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More students are returning to the classroom with Washburn Tech starting up once again.

Classes began Monday for the technical college, and Dean Gary Bayens says their first day back went off without a hitch.

Bayens says the school has about 1,300 students this year, an increase since last year. Even with more students, Bayens says WU Tech is prepared for any unforeseen challenges that may occur.

“We’re watching to see what protocols we may have to adjust throughout the school year,” Bayens said. “We move forward very optimistic, and we hope to do great things for our students and get them on a workforce.”

Washburn University students return to class this Saturday.

