Woman, 90, dies after being struck by SUV in Walmart parking lot in Hiawatha

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 90-year-old woman has died after being struck by a sport utility vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Hiawatha, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 11:26 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 701 Hopi Drive in Hiawatha.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2014 Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle was turning north in the parking lot when it struck the woman, identified as Mary J. Kleppe.

The patrol said Kleppe was taken to Hiawatha Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Explorer, Liberty B. Hasenohr, 43, of Hiawatha, was uninjured. The patrol said Hasenohr was wearing his seat belt.

