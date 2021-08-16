Advertisement

Three people were arrested on drug charges, domestic dispute, and child endangerement in Horton

horton arrests
horton arrests(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on different occasions on drug charges, domestic dispute, and child endangerment in Horton, KS.

On August 14, 2021, a deputy responded to the KickapooReservation on a report of a 911 hangup.

Authorities say during the investigation, it was discovered that a small child was playing with a cell phone and had accidentally placed the call. 

Brown County says while the deputy was at the residence, he had probable cause to believe illegal drug activity was present and applied for and was granted a search warrant for the premises. 

In regards to this incident, Jeremy Simon 43 Horton was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On August 15, 2021, a Brown County deputy responded to a domestic situation on the Kickapoo reservation.  Upon investigation of the complaint, Michael Winsea 52, Horton was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct.

On August 16, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a Brown County deputy was investigating a complaint in the city of Horton. 

Authorities say a deputy had probable cause to believe illegal drug activity was present in the home.  Jamie Long 39, Horton was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two charges of Child Endangerment.

