Three juveniles identified in connection with recent Jefferson County arsons

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they have identified three juveniles in connection with four fires that were intentionally set earlier this month in the Meriden area.

According to a Monday news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fires were set on Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.

-- In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 3, the Rock Creek Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle fire in the 7100 Block of K-4 highway south of Meriden. The investigation determined the fire had been intentionally set.

-- In the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 5, the Rock Creek Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of three separate fires.

One of the fires occurred in the 600 block of Main Street in Meriden, where a vehicle and garage were destroyed.

Another blaze fire was reported at the Meriden Threshing Bee Grounds.

A third fire was reported in a field near at K-92 highway and Village Greens Road.

The investigation of the incidents determined that all three fires had been intentionally set.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said they received information from a concerned parent who was “monitoring their child’s social media usage.”

The information led to the identification of three juveniles from Jefferson County as being involved in the starting of all four of the fires., the officials said

The three juveniles and their guardians have been contacted regarding the arson.

The cases are being referred to the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

