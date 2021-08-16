Advertisement

Three juveniles identified in connection with recent Jefferson County arsons

Three juveniles have been identified in connection with four recent arsons in Jefferson County...
Three juveniles have been identified in connection with four recent arsons in Jefferson County authorities said, including one in which a truck and garage were destroyed in the 600 block of Main Street in Meriden.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County authorities say they have identified three juveniles in connection with four fires that were intentionally set earlier this month in the Meriden area.

According to a Monday news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fires were set on Aug. 3 and Aug. 5.

-- In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 3, the Rock Creek Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle fire in the 7100 Block of K-4 highway south of Meriden. The investigation determined the fire had been intentionally set.

-- In the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 5, the Rock Creek Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of three separate fires. 

One of the fires occurred in the 600 block of Main Street in Meriden, where a vehicle and garage were destroyed.

Another blaze fire was reported at the Meriden Threshing Bee Grounds.

A third fire was reported in a field near at K-92 highway and Village Greens Road.  

The investigation of the incidents determined that all three fires had been intentionally set.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials said they received information from a concerned parent who was “monitoring their child’s social media usage.”

The information led to the identification of three juveniles from Jefferson County as being involved in the starting of all four of the fires., the officials said  

The three juveniles and their guardians have been contacted regarding the arson.

The cases are being referred to the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police looking for Kwik Shop robbery suspect
FILE
Ft. Scott man faces up to 40 years in prison for pandemic unemployment fraud
An airplane had to make an emergency landing on US-75 in Jackson County.
Airplane loses engine, makes emergency landing in Jackson Co.
The WIBW weather camera in Emporia caught crews cleaning up what appeared to be a structure...
Battalion Chief: restaurant a “total loss” after structure fire
Anthony Kincaide was arrested on Saturday morning after he allegedly started a fire as he...
Suspect starts fire after door gets stuck during burglary

Latest News

Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals are being made...
Booster shots for COVID-19 available from Shawnee County Health Department
A motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital after his bike and a truck collided Sunday...
One taken to hospital after truck-motorcycle crash in Oakland area of Topeka
A 90-year-old woman died after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle late Friday morning in...
Woman, 90, dies after being struck by SUV in Walmart parking lot in Hiawatha
A motorcycle rider suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening Sunday night when his...
One taken to hospital after motorcycle-deer collision