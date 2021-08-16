Advertisement

Pilot escapes serious injuries in ultralight plane crash in Butler County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOWANDA, Kan. (WIBW) - The pilot of an ultralight airplane escaped serious injuries when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday afternoon in Butler County, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 4:36 p.m. at 7613 S.W. 50th St., about two miles south of Towanda and a half-mile south of Interstate 35 along the Kansas Turnpike.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Flying K Skyraider ultralight airplane took off from an airstrip before the aircraft had a mechanical problem.

The pilot attempted to land in a field close to the airstrip and stalled the plane, the patrol said.

The plane then crashed to the ground.

The pilot, identified as Terry R. Alley, 69, of Augusta, was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries.

The patrol said Alley was wearing his safety restraint.

No passengers were listed on the highway patrol’s online crash log.

