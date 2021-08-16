Overnight traffic stop leads to drug arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 41-year-old Topeka man is facing a slew of charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Joshua D. Baker was pulled over near NW US-24 and NW Stover Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials say he was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Officials say during their investigation a K9 located illegal drugs.

Baker was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, expired registration, no vehicle liability insurance, and expired driver’s license.

Officials say Baker also had a narcotics warrant for his arrest.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.