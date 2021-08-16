Advertisement

Overnight traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Joshua D. Baker, 41, of Topeka, was arrested after a traffic stop early Monday morning.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 41-year-old Topeka man is facing a slew of charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Joshua D. Baker was pulled over near NW US-24 and NW Stover Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials say he was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

Officials say during their investigation a K9 located illegal drugs.

Baker was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, expired registration, no vehicle liability insurance, and expired driver’s license.

Officials say Baker also had a narcotics warrant for his arrest.

No other information was released.

