One taken to hospital after truck-motorcycle crash in Oakland area of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a truck-motorcycle collision Sunday night in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, authorities said.

Emergency crews were sent around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of N.E. Seward Avenue, where the collision occurred.

Upon their arrival, officers found the motorcycle’s rider with apparent injuries, said Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker.

Officers began to render first-aid at the scene, Spiker said. American Medical Response ambulance crews then arrived and transported the motorcycle rider to the hospital.

Spiker said Monday morning that the extent of the motorcycle rider’s injuries wasn’t known.

Meanwhile, the driver and a passenger in the truck weren’t injured, Spiker said.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.