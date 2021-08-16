Advertisement

One taken to hospital after truck-motorcycle crash in Oakland area of Topeka

A motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital after his bike and a truck collided Sunday...
A motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital after his bike and a truck collided Sunday night in the 1100 block of N.E. Seward Avenue in the Oakland area of northeast Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a truck-motorcycle collision Sunday night in the Oakland neighborhood of northeast Topeka, authorities said.

Emergency crews were sent around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of N.E. Seward Avenue, where the collision occurred.

Upon their arrival, officers found the motorcycle’s rider with apparent injuries, said Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker.

Officers began to render first-aid at the scene, Spiker said. American Medical Response ambulance crews then arrived and transported the motorcycle rider to the hospital.

Spiker said Monday morning that the extent of the motorcycle rider’s injuries wasn’t known.

Meanwhile, the driver and a passenger in the truck weren’t injured, Spiker said.

