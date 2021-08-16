Advertisement

One taken to hospital after motorcycle-deer collision

A motorcycle rider suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening Sunday night when his...
A motorcycle rider suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening Sunday night when his bike collided with a deer in the 12000 block of N.W. US-24 highway, about two miles northwest of Silver Lake, authorities said.(ARC Images)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was injured Sunday night when his bike collided with a deer on a highway northwest of Topeka in Shawnee County.

The collision was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of N.W. US-24 highway. The location was near N.W. US-24 highway near Davis Road, about two miles northwest of Silver Lake.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Christian said the motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response Ambulance with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Additional details weren’t available on Monday morning.

