‘The Music Man’ cast performs last show at Topeka Civic Theatre

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre’s latest show came to an end this weekend.

The curtain closed on The Music Man’s time at The Topeka Civic Theatre.

“We started on this entire production in the middle of May and we were just going to come out of our seclusion of a whole year of being shut down,” said Shannon Reily, Artistic Director.

“I had dreams of a show that was bigger and larger than life and thanks to this cast, this orchestra, this crew, they surpassed everything we could have hoped for.”

Before the cast could take that final bow, they had to put in a lot of work.

“Early in rehearsals you’re thinking, at least I was thinking, opening night is never going to get here because of the long rehearsal process and then boom we’re here on our last day.”

“Its night after night, five days a week until it gets to be six days a week, until it gets to be the performance week itself, so they really have given their entire summer to this production”

The cast started rehearsals with no face masks but as COVID cases started to rise once again, they had to make some adjustments.

‘It took a couple of nights to kind of figure out what the best situation on the face would be so the audience could still understand us and we could still be safe for ourselves and for the audience so it was an adjustment but once we got there it was still the same show and the audiences are still enjoying it”

The Music Man was able to bring music and the crowd back to the theatre.

“Many people walking out of the theater not only humming the music but saying it’s the best show they have ever seen and it just feels really good to go and open up the theater to such a warm rousing wonderful all Americana type musical.”

