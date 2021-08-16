Monday forecast: Mild with dry conditions to start the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week overall will consist of highs ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s across most of northeast Kansas with increasing rain chances by the end of the week.

The big uncertainty at least to begin the week will be cloud cover. Will keep it mostly sunny through Wednesday but certainly could have clouds at times, just a matter of how much. This is due to storm chances out toward central Kansas today and southern Kansas tomorrow with most of northeast Kansas dry. Rain chances for northeast Kansas increases toward the end of the week and with this being 4 and 5 days out, specific details are unknown so will continue to monitor the details throughout the week.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Can’t completely rule out a pop up shower/storm between 6pm-9pm however most spots will remain dry. Just stay weather aware and don’t be surprised if something does develop.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs around 90°. Winds S 5-15, may have some gusts up to 20 mph.

Heat indices to begin the week could be as high as 5° above the actual air temperature.

While there could be storms on Wednesday, will keep it dry for now and will hold off on rain until late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The chance of storms will continue into Friday and into Friday night before most of the weekend is dry. Then another round of storms is possible Sunday night.

Taking Action:

Storm chances increase for the 2nd half of the work week but as of now not high enough to cancel outdoor plans. Just start thinking about a Plan B to move any outdoor events inside or cancelling them on Thursday and Friday. Keep checking back through the week for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.