Advertisement

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Health officials have some unsteady partners as they try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Bible Belt: churches and pastors.

Some preachers are praying for more inoculations and hosting vaccination clinics.

Others are skirting the topic of vaccines or openly preaching against them in a region that’s both deeply religious and reeling from a spike in cases.

A survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders planned to get inoculated.

But theologian Curtis Chang says that hasn’t translated into ministers widely advocating for vaccinations.

He says the vast majority are on the sidelines afraid to speak out about a polarizing topic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police looking for Kwik Shop robbery suspect
FILE
Ft. Scott man faces up to 40 years in prison for pandemic unemployment fraud
An airplane had to make an emergency landing on US-75 in Jackson County.
Airplane loses engine, makes emergency landing in Jackson Co.
The WIBW weather camera in Emporia caught crews cleaning up what appeared to be a structure...
Battalion Chief: restaurant a “total loss” after structure fire
Anthony Kincaide was arrested on Saturday morning after he allegedly started a fire as he...
Suspect starts fire after door gets stuck during burglary

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
FILE - In this April 23, 2020 image from video, Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., speaks on the...
Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan
3.0 Earthquakes impact Kansas
6th earthquake within a month reported from Jewell county this weekend
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew