Kansas veteran, educator who served, taught in Afghanistan react to Taliban takeover

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 7,300 miles away from Afghanistan, people in Wichita are among the millions watching and feeling the impact of what is happening as the Taliban retakes control of the country. Now the question is, what’s next for Afghanistan?

After 20 years, the Taliban is poised to rule Afghanistan again, a reality that is hard to take for Americans with connections to the country, watching from afar.

“It stings. I don’t know how else to articulate it,” said Martin Garcia, commander of the Wichita VFW Post 112 and a former U.S. Army sergeant.

Garcia served nearly a year-long tour in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2011. He said connecting with his fellow service members, there are questions about what they accomplished. The loss of friends Garcia said he thinks about daily.

“After losing friends in Afghanistan, it makes you wonder what it was all really for, and I just wish there would have been a better exit strategy,” Garcia said.

He said his time in the country showed that there are Afghanis who share the same values.

“I’ve sat with these people. I ate with them, I drank with them, I’ve prayed with them,” Garcia said. “…I really do truly feel that there are people there that want the freedoms that we offered.”

“It’s a misconception that the average Afghani is Middle Eastern. They’re from Asia. They have a far richer culture than a lot of people realize and it goes all the way back to antiquity, to the era and the age of Alexander the Great,” said Garcia. “I really do feel like we have a chance to liberate and win that country over. Give them a form of a republic or democracy similar to our own.”

He said his concern now is for the Americans and Afghanis who supported the U.S. over the last 20 years who are still in the country.

“What I’d really like to use is a term they use in Afghanistan a lot, inshallah, God willing. All I can say is

God willing, the troops that are there on the ground right now can come back home safely, and they help get as many of the interpreters and their family members, Afghani national police and Afghani national army members that wish to get out of Afghanistan. I just hope we can get them out,” Garcia said.

Garcia said those interpreters were critical to the work of U.S. forces and were a part of these units.

He said to him a path to be successful was there in Afghanistan but there were missteps and misappropriation, and the U.S. shouldn’t have gone to Iraq.

“The prolonged and protracted nature of the war is what really amounted to us losing in the end. It amounted to our loss essentially because we created the next generation of insurgents each time there was some sort of collateral damage, blowback from a mission,” Garcia said.

As Afghanis try to exit their home nation, Garcia said there’s only one way to describe it.

“That truly this is a humanitarian crisis. That we need not make the mistakes that we did during Vietnam, during the fall of Saigon. We need to make sure that we help our allies that fought with us for the past 20 years, have that safety and tranquility that we promised them. It may not be in their country but perhaps we can give it to them in ours or in another country that they would like to go to,” he said.

“For the people themselves, they want what we want,” said Gail Goolsby, the former principal of the International School of Kabul. “To raise their families in peace, have a place to go to school, have an opportunity to share life and food on the table. They’re very diligent people.”

Gail Goolsby is also in Wichita and hearing from people trying to get out but there are limited things they can do.

“We’re trying to help some of our employees who are hiding and really receiving a lot of abuse and persecution from those who find out that they worked for foreigners, Americans particularly. So, we’re doing our best. It feels like a drip in the bucket that seems to be drying up,” said Goolsby. “It’s just really hard because so many things came forward, especially in Kabul during that time and now it feels like a huge landslide backward, especially for women.”

Goolsby served as the International School of Kabul principal for several years in the 2000s and wrote a book about her time in Afghanistan. It was a USAID-funded effort to provide a K-12 school. The school was closed in 2015 because of security concerns.

She said her concern is for the future education of women and girls but (she) is proud of what they accomplished, including significant strides in education for girls.

“(The) beauty of education is, it’s a seed, it’s never a waste of time,” she said. “You never know when the harvest will come, but we set a lot of opportunities to think critically and compare different ideas. Not just take it because this is what I was told and what I’ve always known to be the way here. Those students are around the world, even now.”

Garcia and Goolsby said they hope something good can to this country.

Goolsby said, “In Afghanistan, it is definitely a country, we recognize the ethnic groups are more loyal to one another than their identity as an Afghan, in an Afghanistan country. How are they going to build a country if they’re not going to work together? I never could understand that. Army’s can’t make that happen. I don’t know how that really works, but at some point in time, if they’re going to build a country in Afghanistan then the different groups have to work together.”

Garcia said, “Going forward, I want us as a nation to be able to try to help nation-build, even if we’re not playing a direct role. That’s just personal opinion.”

Garcia said he is concerned that America will need to return to Afghanistan at some point to help stabilize the country.

“I really do think we will have to go back to Afghanistan. We had to do the same in Iraq,” said Garcia. “Iraq is falling apart, a lot of sectarian violence. I do feel that the same thing can happen inside Afghanistan. There could be a proxy war that could be fought there too.”

He added, “I really do feel that we need to secure Kabul again so that we can have a proper exit strategy out of Afghanistan. I really do feel that fashion in which we’re leaving right now really make us look like the enemy has portrayed us to be, and that’s just an occupier, and we need to show that we’re going to deliver on that humanitarian portion, the hearts and minds portion.”

