Injury crash Monday morning shuts down busy Manhattan street

An injury crash Monday morning has shut down a portion of N. Seth Child Road near Amherst...
An injury crash Monday morning has shut down a portion of N. Seth Child Road near Amherst Avenue, on the west side of Manhattan, officials said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An injury crash Monday morning has shut down a busy Manhattan street.

Riley County police announced on Twitter around 8 a.m. Monday that a collision occurred near N. Seth Child Road and Amherst Avenue, on the west side of Manhattan.

Officials said the southbound lane of N. Seth Child Road near Amherst was blocked because of the injury crash.

Motorists were being advised to avoid the area while emergency crews responded to the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

