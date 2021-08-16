Advertisement

Identity fraud suspect captured in Jackson Co.

By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Co. Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office captured an Emporia woman who was identified as a fraud suspect Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, following a traffic stop on 150th Road west of Mayetta shortly after 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a vehicle belonging to a wanted fugitive.

The suspect was Jessica Marie Moreno, 41, of Emporia, who was arrested by deputies and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Authorities say the deputy observed the wanted woman in a Chevy Malibu and conducted a traffic stop. A police service K-9 alerted the vehicle for the presence of narcotics.

Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle. In addition, various driver’s licenses, social security cards, passports, credit cards, and various other identification cards were allegedly found in possession of the suspect and some of which, had been reported stolen in burglaries in Overland Park.

Moreno was arrested on the Jackson County theft warrant, identity theft, identity fraud, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and the PBPN Police Department assisted with the incident.

