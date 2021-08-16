Advertisement

Harvesters food disribution set for Saturday at Topeka church

A Harvesters food distribution will take place starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John African...
A Harvesters food distribution will take place starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available while supplies last on Saturday morning at a downtown Topeka church.

The food distribution will take place starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

The church will hold the food distribution in partnership with Harvesters.

St. John AME Church sponsors the event the third Saturday of every month.

