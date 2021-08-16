Advertisement

Gusty winds, large hail cause damage in Sunday night storms in western, central Kansas

Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.
Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.(Courtesy)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GENESEO, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms hitting areas of western and central Kansas Sunday night left train cars overturned in Geneseo and downed powerlines in Rice County.

Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.

Significant hail also came with the storm, causing even more damage.

“...I have a lot of trains come by where I work and this is a first time I’ve ever seen one, over on its side. It’s just crazy how wild the storms can get. All the bottom rails, where they go, where their rims go on it are off. It’s pretty crazy to see,” Joseph Schultz, for Lyons, said.

Some of the hailstones were the size of quarters and dimes as they melted away hours later.

