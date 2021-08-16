Advertisement

Firefighter electrocuted while responding to crash in SW Kansas

(KVLY)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Morton County/Rolla firefighter died Sunday afternoon while on the scene of a vehicle rollover on Sunday.

The Morton County Emergency Management said shortly before 4 p.m., the firefighter and a deputy were the first to arrive on the scene of the crash just south of Rolla.

The two first responders were searching for victims when the firefighter was shocked by damaged power lines, according to emergency management. CPR was performed by other responders on the scene with assistance from Morton County EMS who arrived at 4:05 p.m. The firefighter was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The emergency management said the incident remains under investigation.

