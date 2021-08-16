Fall armyworm invasion seen in area lawns, farms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jeanette Martens said her lawn transformed in a matter of days.

“It was the perfect green yard and it was a few little spots here and here,” she described.

“Well now, all you have to do is walk around and see little brown spots.”

At first, she thought it was a problem with her sprinklers but it turned out she had been invaded.

“I called Schendel’s and asked them and they said ‘no, your water sprinkler’s fine, you’ve got the creepin’ crud you’ve got the army bugs.”

Martens is one of the thousands of landowners in the area that armyworms have made a warzone of her property.

Leroy Russell, an agent with the Shawnee Co. Extension Office said the worms have marched across the area taking over lawns and even some farms.

“By far the worst and the earliest I’ve ever seen,” he recalled.

“I’d see a yard here and there but never this many in yards and we’re getting them in the middle of town, there’s lots of places we haven’t seen them before.”

He said it is important to act quickly if armyworms made the way to someone’s land.

“Break that cycle because if they lay eggs, a thousand apiece those females, they’re gonna have another hatch out in 23-25 days,” he warned.

“Then you keep that cycle going another two to three cycles you’re gonna have a slug of them out there.”

The invasion has overwhelmed Schendel Lawn and Landscape.

“In the last week we’ve received 1,000 calls just on armyworms alone,” Aaron Jones with the company said.

“Because of that, we’re only able to service our current lawn and pest customers.”

Some over-the-counter treatments are available and Schendel offers another strategy.

“One thing people can do really quickly as a fail-safe is water their yard if they’re seeing damage,” he said.

“It’s likely some of their grass will come back if they water it and create less stress on the grass plant.”

“We’re coming into fall seeding time and that also would be a great time to over-seed those areas that have been heavily damaged,” Jones added.

The Shawnee Co. Extension Office recommends spray treatments over granular applications because they have greater and quicker contact efficacy.

Products like Sevin, Spectracide Triazicide and Lawn, Garden, Pet & Livestock Insect Spray, Dylox and Captain Jack’s Dead Bug Brew can be found at local hardware and garden stores like Jackson’s Greenhouse & Garden Center.

