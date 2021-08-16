Emporia man arrested for attempted murder after overnight standoff

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder after a standoff on the city’s east side.

According to the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, Ronald W. Schemm, 43, of Emporia was arrested on charges of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Lyon Co. Emergency Communications received a report of a domestic disturbance involving a gun at a home in the 900 block of Waverly Way, in Emporia.

When law enforcement arrived, they determined Schemm was alone in the house.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says several attempts throughout the evening and overnight hours were made to get Schemm to surrender.

Officials say Schemm surrendered peacefully Monday morning once the Emporia Police Department’s Special Response Team arrived to the scene.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.