6th earthquake within a month reported from Jewell county this weekend

Three quakes of magnitude 3.0 or lower shook parts of Kansas this weekend
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There were three earthquakes to impact Kansas over this weekend. The largest earthquake was a magnitude 3.0 in Bluff City, KS roughly 65 miles southwest of Wichita along the Oklahoma-Kansas border.

Closer to home, there was a reported 2.6 magnitude earthquake in Jewell county on Saturday near the town of Esbon, KS located 15 miles northwest of Mankato.

Jewell county also reported several earthquakes earlier this month with a 3.9 magnitude recorded on August 9th and a 3.6 magnitude quake on July 29th as well as others from July.

The Kansas Geological Society in Lawrence, KS has not released any further information on the earthquakes at this time.

