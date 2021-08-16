Advertisement

Drugs uncovered during North Topeka traffic stop leads to driver arrest

Paul Burge, 37, was arrested Friday after a traffic stop on NW Topeka Blvd.
Paul Burge, 37, was arrested Friday after a traffic stop on NW Topeka Blvd.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest on Friday.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Paul J. Burge, 37, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia possession of marijuana, driving while revoked, no vehicle liability insurance, failure to properly signal lane change, habitual violator and criminal use of a firearm.

Officials say a deputy pulled Burge over just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, in the 1700 block of NW Topeka Blvd.

During the investigation, a K9 was deployed and located drugs and a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was released.

