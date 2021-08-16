Booster shots for COVID-19 available from Shawnee County Health Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised individuals are being made available through the Shawnee County Health Department, it was announced late Monday morning.

The vaccines are available at the Shawnee County Health Department through walk-in appointments during the following afternoon hours at the Shawnee County Health Department’s Immunization Clinic at 2115 S.W. 10th Ave.:

· 1 to 4: p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

· 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday

Craig Barnes, of the Shawnee County Health Department, said Monday that the additional shots are being made available after Friday’s announcement by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that “providers in the state may administer an additional dose of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been vaccinated with a primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.”

Barnes said the booster dose should be administered at least 28 days after the completion of the primary vaccination series.

Booster doses are not approved for individuals who received the Janssen -- or Johnson & Johnson -- vaccine.

The additional COVID-19 vaccine dose is recommended for individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised because of a health condition or medical treatment.

According to the Shawnee County Health Department, this includes the following:

· Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

· Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

· Receipt of CAR-T-Cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant

· Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

· Advanced or untreated HIV infection

· Active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

According to the Shawnee County Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices “emphasized that this applies only to those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and does not apply to pregnant individuals, all residents of long-term care facilities or those with chronic medical conditions unless they also are determined to be moderately or severely immunocompromised.”

Documentation of qualifying conditions isn’t a requirement for receiving the booster shot, the Shawnee County Health Department says.

The vaccine recipient may self-attest and will be required to sign an attestation document. Vaccine recipients also are asked to bring their CDC vaccination card documenting their original vaccine series.

Barnes said the Shawnee County Health Department “continues to strongly encourage residents to protect themselves by getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Many opportunities continue to be offered in the community, Barnes said, and can be found on the Shawnee County Health Department’s vaccine webpage or through the CDC’s vaccine tool.

Additionally, organizations and groups can request the Shawnee County Health Department to sponsor a COVID-19 vaccine clinic by completing this survey.

Questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine can be sent to CovidVaccine@snco.us.

As a reminder, Barnes said, human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing; personal contact like shaking hands; and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Among steps individuals can take to help prevent spreading the coronavirus:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Wear a mask that covers both mouth and nose.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

· Avoid crowded areas.

The Shawnee County Health Department said children receiving vaccines must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and everyone over the age of 2 who is entering the immunization clinic is required to wear a mask.

If accommodations are needed because of a medical condition, call 785-251-5700.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.