Bicycle, motorcycle collide in hit-and-run in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a bicycle and motorcycle collided late Saturday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 10:07 p.m. at N.E. Sardou and Forest.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the incident, a 2008 Harley-Davidson MC motorcycle was eastbound on Sardou when a bicycle that was northbound on Forest rode out in front of it.

The Harley-Davidson hit the bicycle and continued eastbound on Sardou, where the driver laid the motorcycle over.

The patrol said the bicycle’s rider fled the scene.

The motorcycle’s rider, Caleb James Harmon, 21, of Topeka, was reported to have suffered possible injuries. There was no record of Harmon being transported to the hospital by ambulance on the patrol’s online crash log.

Additional details weren’t available on Monday morning.

