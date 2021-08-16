Atchison man, 26, killed in ATV crash in Doniphan County

HIGHLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man who was riding an all-terrain vehicle was killed Saturday afternoon in Doniphan County crash, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:49 p.m. Saturday on K-7 highway just northwest of its intersection with Friendship Road. The location was three miles east of Highland.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2005 Kawasaki 750 Brute Force all-terrain vehicle and a 2020 Honda Talon utility-terrain vehicle were traveling southeast on K-7 crossing the Wolf River Bridge and a 2005 Mercury Sable was traveling northwest on K-7.

The patrol said the Honda slowed for traffic and the Kawasawaki failed to slow.

The Kawasaki attempted to avoid striking the Honda in the rear and swerved to the left, the patrol said.

The Kawasaki then clipped the rear of the Honda, causing the Kawasaki to overturn and cross into the path of the Mercury.

The Kawasaki then was struck by the Mercury.

Eli Whittaker, 26, of Atchison, who was riding the Kawasaki ATV, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Whittaker wasn’t wearing a seat belt or helmet.

Jarret Scholz, 21, of Atchison, who was riding the Honda UTV, and a passenger, Taylor Gauger, 22, of Leavenworth, were reported uninjured. Neither Scholz nor Gauger was wearing a seat belt or helmet, the patrol said.

The driver of the Mercury, Donna Caples, 72, and passengers, Roberta Faris 74, and Jerry Faris, 74, all of St. Joseph, Mo., were reported uninjured. The patrol said all occupants of the Mercury were wearing their seat belts.

