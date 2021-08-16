Advertisement

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in need of fleece blanket donations

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital is in a fleece blankets shortage. They are looking for fleece blanket donations for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child/elder abuse, and human trafficking.

Cathy Marlier, a Forensic Nurse at Ascension Via Christi, says that patients can take the blankets home and gives them great comfort.

Marlier says, “we only accept new blankets. The blankets need to be fleece. We also accept fleece materials. If you are making your blanket, they need to be sewn or tied if double layered. No specific size.”

The Blankets can be dropped off at Ascension Via Christi Hospital by calling (316) 689-5252. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

