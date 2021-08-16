Alleged sex offender captured during Jackson Co. manhunt

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officials say he eluded authorities on foot for several hours.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says Tanner Allen Daugherty, 19, of Topeka surrendered to officials around 11:50 a.m. Monday.

According to Morse, Daughterty was booked into the Jackon Co. Jail for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Morse says just after 2 a.m. Monday, his office was notified about a sex crime involving a minor child that was alleged to have happened at Banner Lake.

Officials say Daughtery fled on food before law enforcement arrived to the location of the reported crime.

Morse said around 8 a.m., a tip said Daughtery may be in the 16,000 block of I Road.

When deputies arrived, officials say the suspect fled into a nearby wooded area.

Morse said multiple personnel from his office, along with PBPN Police arrived to search the area. A K-9, the KHP helicopter, and a drone from the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s office were also used in the search.

Daugherty was found just before noon in a cornfield south of 166th Road east of H. Road.

