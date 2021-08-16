Afghanistan veteran speaks out about the U.S withdrawing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Joseph Burks served in the Army in Afghanistan from 2012 to 2013--serving as chief of medical operations for task force one.

He said he wants to shine a light on some efforts he felt made a difference in that country

More than 800 billion dollars, and two decades later, the U.S. is pulling out of Afghanistan.

“For me and for us in our unit and just over a year for others and to see it just disappear like that, it hurts a lot of hard work that you may have been wasted worth but whether it happens now or 10 or 20 years from now I believe the same end result would happen,” said veteran, Joseph Burks.

Burks described the Taliban as a very patient and prideful enemy, who will wait however long they need to claim what they believe is theirs--he also said he believes the U.S. prepared Afghanistan to defend itself if this day would come.

“While the decision is very tough to make, no one wants to make it but someone has to make it to get our troops out of that country and allow that country try really hard to defend itself and we have equipped them, we spent many dollars in their hands and training them over all of these years to stand up and fight,” Burks said.

He said veterans should be proud of their efforts, and not feel their time in Afghanistan was wasted.

“The country benefited, benefited greatly from that we put in medical operations and we put in schools and we helped them get a place where they can vote and have some democracy with what they are trying to get done, lots of good things happened. I don’t ever want our military men to think for a second that they didn’t make a difference while they were there for 20 years, please know that you made a difference and at some point in time you have to move on,” he said.

He says every life lost, and all of the blood and tears shed, counted for something.

“Veterans, I do hope along with myself that this decision doesn’t trigger that we had no purpose and that we had no reason and that we weren’t successful because for you to serve along with your brother and your sister in a country that wasn’t yours, its’s important,” he said.

