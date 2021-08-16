12th Annual Sporting Clays shoot sees elevated earnings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At-risk children in Shawnee and surrounding counties got a big boost in their support system thanks to a weekend fundraiser.

WIBW’s Chris Fisher and Lee Gardner, owner of Gardner Roofing in Topeka presented Big Brothers Big Sisters with a ceremonial check for $17,191 Monday afternoon.

The amount represents funds raised in Fisher’s 12th Annual Sporting Clays for Kids Shoot, which was Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Ravenwood Lodge.

For the third year in a row, Gardner Roofing was the event’s presenting sponsor.

Gardner said Topeka and Northeast Kansas has been good to his family and company over the past several years, which is why he says it’s important for Gardner Roofing to give back.

