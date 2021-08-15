Advertisement

‘Wine in the Wild’ a sold-out success for 14th year at Sunset Zoo

By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunset Zoo’s Wine in the Wild event was back for the 14th year Saturday evening, after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

VIP visitors to Wine in the Wild were treated to early access to hors d-oeuvres and a small selection of wines in the Nature Exploration Center, prior to making their way into the main zoo.

Throughout the zoo Wine in the Wild participants could find wine tasting tables, and food to enjoy while exploring the zoo.

Wine in the Wild is a community favorite fundraiser that benefits wildlife projects within the Zoo including the current Exploration Asia project.

“It’s exciting, it feels great, even with the mask ordinance, that the city has right now, it’s still great, as you can see behind me there’s lots of folks that have come out.” Sunset Zoo Director, Scott Shoemaker says.

Next up for the Sunset Zoo is the annual ‘Brew at the Zoo’ event coming up on Friday, October 15th. Tickets will be on sale soon at SunsetZoo.com.

