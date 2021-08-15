Advertisement

Topeka Police looking for Kwik Shop robbery suspect

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Kwik Shop on Southeast 37th Street early Sunday morning.

According to the watch commander, just before 12:30 Sunday morning, officers were called to the business on the report of an aggravated robbery that just occurred.

The robbery victim told police a black man who armed with a handgun and wearing a white hoodie, dark-colored sweats and a lime green face mask, demanded money

Police said the suspect walked away from the store with cash from the business.

Officers have not found any suspects but the investigation is ongoing. anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

