Shane Buechele leads Chiefs 19-16 comeback win in preseason opener

Kansas City Chiefs Demarcus Robinson (11) and Byron Pringle (13) celebrate a first half...
Kansas City Chiefs Demarcus Robinson (11) and Byron Pringle (13) celebrate a first half touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)(Scot Tucker | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WIBW) - In their first preseason game of the 2021 season, the Kansas City Chiefs came back to beat the San Francisco 49ers 19-16.

Trailing by three points with about two minutes remaining, SMU rookie quarterback Shane Buechele stepped in with 68 yards to cover in order to reclaim the lead.

He directed a 9-play drive that ended in a short one-yard touchdown run by Buechele. That gave the Chiefs a lead they wouldn’t give up.

Patrick Mahomes played only one series before being benched for the rest of the game. He completed one pass for four yards.

Chad Henne threw the one touchdown pass of the game for KC. He found former K-State receiver Byron Pringle open in the end zone for the score. Henne completed 6/9 passes for 37 yards with one touchdown and one interception thrown.

Up next, the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) will play once again on the road at the Arizona Cardinals. That game kicks off August 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

