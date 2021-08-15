Shane Buechele leads Chiefs 19-16 comeback win in preseason opener

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WIBW) - In their first preseason game of the 2021 season, the Kansas City Chiefs came back to beat the San Francisco 49ers 19-16.

Trailing by three points with about two minutes remaining, SMU rookie quarterback Shane Buechele stepped in with 68 yards to cover in order to reclaim the lead.

He directed a 9-play drive that ended in a short one-yard touchdown run by Buechele. That gave the Chiefs a lead they wouldn’t give up.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 19#49ers: 16#Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele calls his own number and carries it in for the score. KC takes the lead on a 9-play, 68-yard drive. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zv3qerBXjV — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) August 15, 2021

Patrick Mahomes played only one series before being benched for the rest of the game. He completed one pass for four yards.

Chad Henne threw the one touchdown pass of the game for KC. He found former K-State receiver Byron Pringle open in the end zone for the score. Henne completed 6/9 passes for 37 yards with one touchdown and one interception thrown.

Up next, the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) will play once again on the road at the Arizona Cardinals. That game kicks off August 20, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

