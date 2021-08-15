Over 300 cars take part in ‘Cruisin’ the Capitol’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of cars and car enthusiast cruised into the capitol city on Saturday.

“Tonight we are out and around the capitol celebrating the Homestead Topeka’s Cruisin’ The Capitol car show event,” said Stephanie Norwood, the Director of Events at The Greater Topeka Partnership. “While you’re here you can check out over 300 cars probably closer to 350 at this point.”

Vehicle owners from all across the state were able to show off their rides.

“We are an any make and model show, so we have cars, we have motorcycles, little buggies, so you know there’s a lot of variety out there.”

Only some were able to take home a special badge of honor in the form of a trophy.

“We have a couple different ones, some fun ones are most likely to get pulled over where we asked our sergeants on duty in the area to help us pick that one, we have a ladies choice where the the ladies from the GTP who work the event, we go ahead and choose one and then we have a secret judge going around doing best car, best truck, best motorcycle, and then of course best of show.”

The Greater Topeka Partnership’s event was able to see a normal crowd again after last year when they had to take a detour.

“Last year we had a little bit of a dip in our attendance which was much expected, but this year we are back and masking at your own comfort level, so we do people who are staying separated to the best of their abilities but otherwise we are at a really great attendance rate.”

