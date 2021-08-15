Free school supplies were the main event at ‘School is Cool’ bash in JC

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Free school supplies, a bounce house and water guns were all part of the fun at the first ‘School is Cool’ Bash in Junction City on Saturday afternoon.

Junction City area businesses were invited to set up vendor booths in the lot on Washington Street to help celebrate the ‘Back to School’ season

A wide variety of businesses were available to the community, along with food trucks and tents offering delicious food.

Robyn Ford, owner of All Things Art, was looking for a way to give back to the community and decided to have a free back to school event offering school supplies to anyone who needs them.

“When I was younger, you know, I grew up in a good home, but it’s like, there’s a lot of people I used to see who couldn’t afford it and if a lot more people who have try to give back, I feel like that what we should start doing. There’s a lot of people who don’t have it and they’re not going to be able to get it because, you know a lot of people are scared to ask for help, so I just want to be that helping hand.” All Things Art owner, Robyn Ford says.

Ford says she plans to have more events to help the community and information about those events can be found on the All Things Art Facebook page.

