Advertisement

A few brief rain showers Monday and 80-degree weather

Most will remain dry this week until widespread rain chances return late Thursday into Friday
August 15 Overnight
August 15 Overnight(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures tonight will be on the cooler side once again with lows in the low to mid 60s with clear and calm conditions in place. There is a slight chance for isolated rain showers in North Central Kansas through Monday afternoon. These showers are a hit or miss situation and should not interfere with any scheduled outdoor plans. Most of the region will remain dry though during this period.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

As winds return from the south our humidity will increase a little bit. However, with temperatures expected to be near 90 degrees this week, heat index values should only be an additional 3-5 degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. We may not be seeing any signs of triple digit heat or heat indices around 110 degrees, but it will still be warm this week as temperatures hover around our average of 89 degrees.

A cold front is expected to be in the region on Thursday night and Friday. The air may be just unstable enough for us to see some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, but right now we are likely to see just thunderstorms.

The cold front will keep our temperatures in the upper 80s near 90 degrees for next weekend with no intense summer heat expected anytime soon.

Average temperatures with storms possible on Thursday afternoon
Average temperatures with storms possible on Thursday afternoon(WIBW)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Taking action:

  1. Temperatures may still be warm around 90 degrees later this week with abundant sunshine so it would be a good idea to wear sunscreen and to stay hydrated.
  2. Best chances for rain Monday are in North Central Kansas with most other areas remaining dry until Thursday. Thursday will need to be monitored regarding the intensity of thunderstorms that may develop in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WIBW weather camera in Emporia caught crews cleaning up what appeared to be a structure...
Battalion Chief: restaurant a “total loss” after structure fire
Anthony Kincaide was arrested on Saturday morning after he allegedly started a fire as he...
Suspect starts fire after door gets stuck during burglary
Stormont Vail in Topeka has seen its number of COVID-positive inpatients triple over the month...
Hospital CEO issues alert: “Tough situation” with COVID could hurt community’s health care
An airplane had to make an emergency landing on US-75 in Jackson County.
Airplane loses engine, makes emergency landing in Jackson Co.
FILE
Ft. Scott man faces up to 40 years in prison for pandemic unemployment fraud

Latest News

Saturday 10PM
Saturday 10PM
Saturday 6PM
Saturday AM
Mainly last night
80s the next several days