A few brief rain showers Monday and 80-degree weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures tonight will be on the cooler side once again with lows in the low to mid 60s with clear and calm conditions in place. There is a slight chance for isolated rain showers in North Central Kansas through Monday afternoon. These showers are a hit or miss situation and should not interfere with any scheduled outdoor plans. Most of the region will remain dry though during this period.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

As winds return from the south our humidity will increase a little bit. However, with temperatures expected to be near 90 degrees this week, heat index values should only be an additional 3-5 degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. We may not be seeing any signs of triple digit heat or heat indices around 110 degrees, but it will still be warm this week as temperatures hover around our average of 89 degrees.

A cold front is expected to be in the region on Thursday night and Friday. The air may be just unstable enough for us to see some strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, but right now we are likely to see just thunderstorms.

The cold front will keep our temperatures in the upper 80s near 90 degrees for next weekend with no intense summer heat expected anytime soon.

Average temperatures with storms possible on Thursday afternoon (WIBW)

Taking action:

Temperatures may still be warm around 90 degrees later this week with abundant sunshine so it would be a good idea to wear sunscreen and to stay hydrated. Best chances for rain Monday are in North Central Kansas with most other areas remaining dry until Thursday. Thursday will need to be monitored regarding the intensity of thunderstorms that may develop in the afternoon.

