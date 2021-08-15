Advertisement

Family & friends hold ‘Keys for Kei’ event to help purchase an accessible vehicle

By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 14, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A family is raising money to help a young mother left paralyzed by a shooting purchase an accessible vehicle.

Keisheona Wilkin’s family and friends held a ‘Keys for Kei’ event on Saturday at Loving Hearts Training Center.

The event included food, a silent auction, bake sale, and they planned to watch the movie, Space Jam.

On September 8th, 2018, Wilkins was shot several times as she was headed to work, leaving her paralyzed.

The event was is to help Wilkins buy an accessible vehicle she could drive on her own.

Wilkins friends say this event can help get Kei the vehicle she needs to help her regain her mobility and independence.

”The fundraiser is important for her, to allow her to gain her independence back to the best that she can,” Karesha Worford, Keisheona’s Friend said.

“She does have three children, she wants to be that mother to get up and go when she needs to. I know she talks about getting out a lot, Being able to get out the house and I just feel like that would help her be able to get self-care time in and socialize with family and friends more,” Worford added.

For information on how to donate, you can send donations to Keisheona’s Venmo: @Keisheona-Wilkins or cash-app at $goalgetter30 and note: K4K.

