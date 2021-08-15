Advertisement

Airplane loses engine, makes emergency landing in Jackson Co.

An airplane had to make an emergency landing on US-75 in Jackson County.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An airplane made an emergency landing in Jackson County after it lost an engine Saturday night.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse said four people were on a 1991 Bonanza V-35 airplane when it lost an engine and was forced to make an emergency landing near US Highway 75 and 142nd Road.

No injuries are reported injured from the landing.

According to Flight Aware Aircraft Registration, the owner of the plane is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Morse said they were leaving Topeka and heading north of Omaha, Nebraska. He said they are eventually heading back to Sioux Falls.

Morse said traffic was reduced to one northbound lane during the incident except for a short time when both lanes were closed so the plane could be removed from the highway. All northbound lanes were back open by 9:35 pm.

Crews were cleaning oil off the roadways as off 9:30 p.m.

