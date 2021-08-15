80s and mostly sunny Sunday with hit or miss showers this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Afternoon temperatures are expected to stay close to normal (89°) and dewpoint temperatures should remain steady in the mid 60s over the next few days. Rain chances are slim the next few days as well with isolated rain showers possible during the day on Monday. The situation will be more miss than hit with these showers through Wednesday with skies generally being sunny to mostly sunny.

Temperatures today will reach the mid 80s with winds at 5 to 10 mph from the southeast. Overnight tonight will be in the low to mid 60s with winds staying calm.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

As winds return from the south our humidity will increase a little bit. However, with temperatures expected to be in the upper 80s near 90 degrees this week, heat index values should only be an additional 3-5 degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. So we may not be seeing any signs of triple digit heat or heat indices around 110 degrees, but it will still be warm this week.

A cold front is expected to be in the region on Thursday and Friday. Based on how much instability is in the area when it passes the region will determine if we see thunderstorms or not on Thursday and/or Friday. The rain chances on Thursday are moderate now with some storms producing heavy rainfall possible.

All in all, the intense heat that had recently plagued the area is now nowhere to be seen and temperatures are expected to be around normal for at least the next 10 days.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Taking action:

1. Enjoy the cooler and drier weather for the next few days.

2. There are rain chances in the forecast starting the middle of next week. Rain should not interfere though with any outdoor plans and activities and things should not need to be rescheduled at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.