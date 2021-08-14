Advertisement

Unvaccinated Johnson County employees must get tested weekly

FILE
FILE(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The most populous county in Kansas is requiring its employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if they aren’t vaccinated.

“With the sharp increase of the delta variant, we want employees to be safe,” Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said in a statement. “Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to help prevent serious illness or passing the virus on to our colleagues or the people we serve.”

The fast-spreading delta variant has sent cases soaring, leading to outbreaks in day cares, businesses and elsewhere.

Postoak Ferguson said that only 46% of county employees had reported being fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Countywide, nearly 58% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. But health officials also have emphasized that lower vaccinations elsewhere in the metro continue to cause concern, as residents regularly commute to and from Johnson County.

Beginning Aug. 23, government employees who are not fully vaccinated must get tested once a week. Employees who work in departments providing direct care to residents are subject to tests up to twice weekly, The Kansas City Star reports.

Similar requirements already have taken effect in school districts, businesses and cities elsewhere.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police officers escaped injury early Friday while responding to a crash on Interstate...
Police officers escape injury while responding to turnpike crash in southeast Topeka
Cora the Elephant
Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park
Two-vehicle accident along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Driver identified in fatal crash along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Rolando Galindo
Emporia man behind bars after Thursday night police chase, standoff
KHP responds to fatal hit and run along I-70 near Rice Rd.
Kansas High Court disbars Topeka lawyer after fatal 2016 hit and run

Latest News

KDHE Office of Vital Statistics closes to walk-ins
The father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask, allegedly attacked the male teacher...
Teacher hospitalized after parent attacks him over school mask policy
The transportation-wide mask mandate, which includes inside airports, remains in place through...
Delta variant slows air travel with infections surging across US
With hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, ICU beds for children are at...
Dallas official warns no ICU beds left for children due to COVID surge