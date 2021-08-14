Topeka welcomes new City Attorney

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has hired a new City Attorney.

The City of Topeka says it has hired Amanda Stanley as the City Attorney. It said Stanley was previously general counsel for the League of Kansas Municipalities. She will start her new role on Aug. 23.

“I am excited to announce that Amanda Stanley has accepted the position of City Attorney. She has a tremendous amount of experience working with municipalities and will be a great asset to the city,” said City Manager Brent Trout.

According to the City, Stanley has worked as a licensed attorney for seven years and spent part of that time in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wichita and the Kansas Court of Appeals. It said she was named State League Counsel of the Year for the International Municipal Lawyers Association in 2020 and won the Kansas Bar Association 2020 Outstanding Service Award. She earned her Bachelor’s of Science in Biology from Newman University in 2008 and her law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2014.

“Topeka has been my home for more than a decade. I have a passion for local government and I am excited for the opportunity to serve my local community as City Attorney,” said Stanley.

Stanley will be paid $128,500 a year for her new role.

