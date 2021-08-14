Topeka welcomes back NHRA Nationals to Heartland Motorsports Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Time for final preparations for a long awaited return.

“I love this race track.” Brittany Force, the 2017 NHRA Drag Racing Series Tope Fuel dragster champion, said.

After nearly 26 months, the NHRA Nationals are returning to Heartland Motorsports Park. The drivers are excited to be back at this historic track known for world record speeds.

“This racetrack’s always really good,” Force said. “Teams come out here and put numbers on the board, set records here. My sister and I have set records here.”

“One time I had the speed record here,” Robert Hight, three-time NHRA Funny Car Champion, said. “You’re going to see a lot of good runs. A lot of good speeds. And it really is attributed to this racetrack being so nice and flat. It’s just a perfect racing surface. That’s what we need.”

The biggest names in drag racing were on the scene.

“A lot of great drivers,” Hight said. “Most of them have won Championships.”

Couple that with the Countdown to the Championship approaching and this event is a crucial win.

“There’s only a few races left and then we jump right in to it,” Force said. “So, right now, it’s figuring out this race car and making sure we’re in a good position.”

“Heartland Park Topeka, we’re going to look back and say you know what, we won the championship there or we lost the championship there. So, we want the first.” Hight said.

Aside from putting up the fastest speeds - these drivers want to bring a great show to Topekans.

“The fans are great here,” Hight said. “We’ve missed them.”

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid,” Force said. “Usually we were up in the stands, watching my dad but now this is from a different place. I’m just really happy to be back here in Heartland Park Topeka. Back with this Monster Energy team. And back out here with the fans. I missed this racetrack.”

“You’re going to see header flames and put on a show for these fans that they really missed in the last year and a half.” Hight said.

