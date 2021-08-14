Topeka High School remember a true Trojan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Some say heroes are remembered and legends never die, and Topeka High School honored a legend of its own.

Wilfred Nicklin passed away in December of 2020, and on Saturday he was given the proper ceremony in the place where he inspired many.

His name is even engraved on the court where he helped shape the trojan tradition.

“He does so much for not just Topeka High but for the city of Topeka that’s what he revolutionized was getting this city back together he never talked just about Topeka High but the city and how we should all be united as a city,” said Edward Whitlock, Class of 1973.

Nicklin began his journey at Topeka High in 1970 and by 1973, his team won the state championship.

Edward Whitlock was a part of that team and said Nicklin taught the team more than just the rules of basketball.

“He taught us to be selfless don’t think about yourself, think more about your teammates, think more about your classmates more than yourself, think about your teacher more than yourself, he talked a lot about love, love your family, you know he installed a lot of family values in me that I still exhibit today,” he said.

Nicklin highlighted that there are more important things than just winning and losing.

“I think he really impacted a lot of lives, a lot of his former players look at his as a father figure and I think that really meant a lot to him and was maybe the most important thing to him and his coaching career,” said his grandson, Nick Crider.

“He taught me a lot of things basketball and outside of basketball but he really just loved people and really just taught me to treat everyone the same and how you would want to be treated,” he said.

