Advertisement

Texas teen with autism sues Missouri boarding school

FILE - Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither asked the governor’s office for help in his...
FILE - Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither asked the governor’s office for help in his investigation of the Agape Ranch and Boarding School west of Stockton.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — A Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri has been sued three times this month over allegations that students were abused.

The latest of the lawsuits was filed Tuesday in Cedar County Circuit Court on behalf of a Texas teen with autism and bipolar disorder. It accuses Agape Baptist Church, which operates Agape Boarding School, of negligence, infliction of emotional distress and battery by staff and other students, The Kansas City Star reports.

The family’s attorney, Grant Davis, said the teen, who is identified in the suit only by his initials, “suffered physical and mental abuse including being beaten and, in effect, tortured.”

Agape officials have not responded to repeated requests from The Star for comment.

Agape — one of four unlicensed boarding schools that has operated in Cedar County — is currently under investigation by state and local authorities for allegations of abuse. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has recommended that charges be filed, but the decision is up to Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither. He told The Star last week that he is still reviewing the case.

Two other former students filed lawsuits against Agape on Aug. 6, accusing the boarding school of negligence that resulted in abuse. And two other lawsuits were filed in February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police officers escaped injury early Friday while responding to a crash on Interstate...
Police officers escape injury while responding to turnpike crash in southeast Topeka
Cora the Elephant
Topeka Zoo prepares to say goodbye to oldest animal in the park
Two-vehicle accident along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Driver identified in fatal crash along I-70 in Dickinson Co.
Rolando Galindo
Emporia man behind bars after Thursday night police chase, standoff
KHP responds to fatal hit and run along I-70 near Rice Rd.
Kansas High Court disbars Topeka lawyer after fatal 2016 hit and run

Latest News

FILE
Over 40 companies to be represented at Rep. LaTurner’s career fair
FILE
Kansas counties’ training, education opportunities to benefit from USDA grant
FILE
Kansas AG’s office sees spike in concealed-carry license applications
FILE
Ft. Scott man faces up to 40 years in prison for pandemic unemployment fraud
FILE
Kansas Medicaid Inspector General releases required fraud reports