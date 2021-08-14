Advertisement

Suspect starts fire after door gets stuck during burglary

Anthony Kincaide was arrested on Saturday morning after he allegedly started a fire as he...
Anthony Kincaide was arrested on Saturday morning after he allegedly started a fire as he attempted to rob a Topeka home after the door got stuck trapping him inside with the resident.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A burglary suspect allegedly started a fire inside the home he was burglarizing after the door got stuck and trapped him inside with the homeowner.

Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, the Topeka Police Department said officers responded to an area of SE Illinois with reports of an aggravated burglary. It said Anthony Kincaide, 37, of Topeka, was arrested for the incident.

According to TPD, Kincaide allegedly forced his way into a home and made threats to the owner. When he left, the door got stuck closed due to damage from the initial entry which temporarily trapped the resident inside. Kincaide then allegedly started a fire inside the home and the occupants were able to relay this information to the person who answered the 911 call.

Topeka Police said the residents were able to evacuate the house without harm and minimal damage was caused by the fire.

TPD said Kincaide was taken into custody without issue and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for two counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated arson, battery and criminal damage.

